S&P Global Ratings raises Vietnam’s outlook to 'positive'





The Finance Ministry said Vietnam is the only country in the world to have its outlook improved by Moody’s, S&P and Fitch.The S&P made the decision on the back of Vietnam’s impressive economic achievements and continuous reform in policymaking amid COVID-19 pandemic.It said after recording one of the highest growths worldwide, Vietnam will continue with solid recovery in the next 1-2 year thanks to the Government’s effective measures against the pandemic, foreign investment attractiveness, stable export, strong domestic demand and solid external position.This year and in subsequent years, the Vietnamese Government will continue pursuing the goal of consolidating macro-economic foundation, maintaining stable growth in production and trade, improving internal capacity of the economy, boosting institutional reform in combination with fighting the pandemic, contributing to realizing the country’s mid- and long-term goals and improving national stature.In the near future, the Finance Ministry and the Government bodies will continue enhancing collaboration and information sharing with credit rating and international organizations to fuel socio-economic development and improve Vietnam’s creditworthiness.