Special fruits of Son La Province to be sold in e-commerce platforms

The Ministry of Industry and Trade’s sub-divisions in coordination with authority in Son La Province yesterday organized the event “Day of Son La specialties” to advertise special fruits and agricultural products of the province and boost fruit and vegetable sales to meet the demand of year-round availability of freshly produced fruits.





A special fruit of Son La The Vietnam E-Commerce and Digital Economy Agency has worked with e-commerce platform Sendo to select Son La’s special fruits and agricultural products, fruit juice, dairy products and honey to display on Sendo.

Moreover, the competent agency will focus on boosting the consumption of Son La’s produces in the country on e-commerce platform “Online Vietnamese booths” in cooperation with Vietnam’s large e-commerce platforms such as Sendo, Voso (Viettel Post), and Tiki to ship fruits to consumers as online purchases increase amid Covid-19.

By Van Phuc – Translated by Uyen Phuong