Squid exports to China continue to surge





The export value of squid and octopus in 2020 soared by nearly 61 percent compared to 2019. In the first four months of this year, squid and octopus exports to this market rose by 21 percent, exceeding US$9.7 million.This year, the Covid-19 pandemic in China has been partly controlled, and the Chinese government has gradually loosened isolation measures, so its demand for imported squids and octopuses has also recovered. Squid and octopus products continue to be the main seafood export commodity group of Vietnam to China.According to VASEP, the country's seafood exports in the first five months of this year reached nearly $3.3 billion, up 14 percent year-on-year. Accordingly, seafood exports of 13 provinces in the Mekong Delta nearly touched $2 billion, accounting for 60 percent, and seafood exports of six provinces and cities in the Southeast region accounted for 18 percent with $602 million.

By Thanh Hai – Translated by Bao Nghi