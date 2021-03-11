Startups can get concessional loans

According to current regulations, short-term loans in Vietnamese dong currently have a maximum interest rate of 4.5 percent per annum for five priority sectors, consisting of rural agriculture, export, small and medium-sized enterprises, supporting industries, and high-tech enterprises.



Besides, some localities also added some objects, such as enterprises in export processing and industrial zones, enterprises developing key products, potential products under the guidelines of local government.



This year, the program has added startups to the group that can get concessional loans to increase the access to preferential credit of the program.





