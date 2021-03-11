  1. Business

Startups can get concessional loans

SGGP
According to the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) Ho Chi Minh City Branch, up to now, the Bank - Enterprise Connection Program has had more than 10 commercial banks in the city registered to commit to lending about VND300 trillion at preferential interest rates this year.
According to current regulations, short-term loans in Vietnamese dong currently have a maximum interest rate of 4.5 percent per annum for five priority sectors, consisting of rural agriculture, export, small and medium-sized enterprises, supporting industries, and high-tech enterprises. 

Besides, some localities also added some objects, such as enterprises in export processing and industrial zones, enterprises developing key products, potential products under the guidelines of local government.

This year, the program has added startups to the group that can get concessional loans to increase the access to preferential credit of the program.

By Nhung Nguyen – Translated by Thanh Nha

