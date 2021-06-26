Steel prices cool down





Compared to the level of VND12,000 per kilogram from the beginning of this year backward, steel prices remain relatively high. However, this price decrease partly has positive impacts on construction projects.Particularly, in recent days, many steel manufacturers have released announcements to agents and contractors on lowering steel prices by VND750,000-VND1.5 million per ton.Currently, steel coils hover at VND16.6 million – VND16.7 million per ton, and steel bars fetch VND17 million – VND17.5 million per ton. The reason is that many localities have entered the rainy season, so projects limit construction, leading to weaker steel consumption. As a result, steel prices are adjusted in tandem.

By Lac Phong – Translated by Bao Nghi