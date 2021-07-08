Steering committee set up to ensure goods supply for HCMC, southern provinces

(Illustrative photo:Co.opmart)



The steering committee is headed by Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Do Thang Hai, and eight members are leaders of relevant departments.

It is assigned to regularly contact the People's Committees, the Departments of Industry and Trade and related agencies of HCMC and southern provinces hit by the pandemic for coordinating the distribution of essential goods and services as well as adopting solutions to avoid disruption of essential goods and services supply.The committee will connect with manufacturers, distributors and retailers to ensure sufficient of goods for local people in any circumstance. Online trading would also be supported.The committee will coordinate with relevant forces, including the police, to assure an uninterrupted flow of goods between HCMC and other localities.Dien said that localities could consider reopening traditional markets but the use of coupons should be applied.The market management force is requested to work with related agencies to facilitate the circulation of goods and prevent overcharging and the sale of low-quality goods.The Electricity Regulatory Authority and the Vietnam Electricity Group would take charge of regulating electricity to ensure supply for medical facilities, quarantine centres in HCM City and other southern localities./