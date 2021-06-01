HoSE stops afternoon trading session on June 1 due to huge cash flow

HoSE stops trading in the afternoon trading session on June 1 for system safety. (Photo: SGGP)

The reason given by HoSE is that on the morning trading session, the trading value of securities on this floor was up to above VND21.76 trillion dong, leading to the state of alarm of the whole system.



With the approval of the State Securities Commission, HoSE decided to stop trading in the afternoon trading session. The reference prices in the trading session on June 2 will be the last matching prices in this morning session.



This morning, right after the trading session opened, the cash flow poured heavily into the stock market, paralyzing the trading system of many securities companies.



At the beginning of the trading session, many investors who opened accounts at SSI Company kept complaining because they could not log in to their accounts. Investors who are trading on VPS's system also experienced the same problem.



The list of securities companies reported by investors in the morning session also includes VND and ACBS.



Noticeably, in this morning's trading session, stocks of banks and securities companies, including CTG, HCM, SSI, STB, BID, and IEB, were heavily sold because investors took profits after the recent sharp winning streak.



Although financial stocks fell, the VN-Index received support from other large-cap stocks, such as VIC, NVL, VHM, VRE, and especially VCB, a banking stock that has moved flat recently.



Thanks to this group of stocks, the benchmark temporarily closed the morning session of June 1 with 1,337.78 points, up 9.73 points, or 0.73 percent.

