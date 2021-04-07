Market liquidity on Vietnam’s stock market rockets heavily





Accordingly, despite network congestion, liquidity on the Ho Chi Minh City Stock Exchange (HoSE) in Q1 jumped by 300 percent compared to the same period last year. Particularly, the VN-Index reached 1,191.44 points, an increase of 1.97 percent compared to February this year and 79.83 percent over the same period last year. In March alone, the trading volume exceeded 14.78 billion shares, and the trading value surpassed VND355.56 trillion.Market liquidity maintained growth compared to the previous month when the average trading value was above VND15.45 trillion per trading session and the trading volume was at 642.6 million shares per session. By the end of Q1, the listed market capitalization hit more than VND4.46 quadrillion, up 2.28 percent compared to the previous month.Similarly, the Hanoi Stock Exchange (HNX) said that the listed stock market was vibrant in March, with market liquidity surging by 47 percent over the previous month. Particularly, in March, the HNX-Index gained 15.03 percent compared to the end of the previous month. Total trading volume topped 3.65 billion shares, worth more than VND57 trillion. On average, the trading volume was more than 158 million shares per session, and the trading value was nearly VND2.52 trillion per session, up 47 percent over the previous month. The market capitalization at the end of March exceeded VND338.1 trillion, up 18.4 percent compared to the end of February.

By Nhung Nguyen – Translated by Thuy Doan