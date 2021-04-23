Securities companies see huge profits





Specifically, SSI Securities Company posted impressive business results with Q1’s revenue of more than VND1.5 trillion and pre-tax profit of VND528.2 billion, an increase of 34 times compared to the same period last year.VNDirect Securities Company had total revenue of above VND1.06 trillion in Q1, up 133 percent over the same period, and profit after tax of VND482 billion, six times higher than the same period last year.Viet Capital Securities Company estimated its profit in the first quarter of this year to reach VND350 billion, three times higher than the same period.HSC Securities Company estimated that in the first quarter of this year, its revenue hit VND747.4 billion and pre-tax profit touched VND403 billion, an increase of 3.2 times year-on-year.

By Nhung Nguyen – Translated by Gia Bao