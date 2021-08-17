VN-Index soars by 14 points as nearly VND33 trillion poured into market

The stock exchange was covered in green, in which securities stocks simultaneously made a breakthrough. Particularly, BMS, VCI, SBS, and BSI hit the ceiling price; SSI gained 5.3 percent; HCM jumped by 5.3 percent; VND rose by 3.3 percent. Besides, banking stocks also joined the upward trend, with MBB going up 4.7 percent, TCB increasing by 3.4 percent, and VPB edging up 3.1 percent. They helped the VN-Index surpass 1,370 points.
The benchmark rallied 13.91 points, or 1.03 percent, to close at 1,370.96 points, with 266 gainers, 117 losers, and 32 unchanged stocks. In Hanoi, the HNX-Index strengthened by 6.57 points, or 1.95 percent, to finish at 343.53 points, with 156 gainers, 65 losers, and 65 flat stocks. Market liquidity increased sharply compared to the trading sessions in the previous week.
The total trading value reached approximately VND32.47 trillion, up 13 percent compared to the previous trading session. The trading value on the HoSE alone climbed by 13.8 percent to VND26.15 trillion.
