VN-Index soars by 14 points as nearly VND33 trillion poured into market

The Governor of the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) Nguyen Thi Hong, on August 10, sent an official dispatch requesting commercial banks to fully and timely meet capital needs and expand the credit limit granted to traders and enterprises so that they have enough capital to purchase paddy for temporary stockpiling and improve the area and quality of warehouses, preservation, and processing of paddy and rice, contributing to minimizing traffic congestion and the current paddy backlog in the Mekong Delta.