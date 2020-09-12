Subsidized pork prices reduce by 3.6-8.9 percent

For instance, price of ham fell from VND160,000 to VND149,000 per kilogram while pork shoulders fetched VND150,000 per kilogram, loin & neck left together is priced at VND82,000 per kilogram, cutlet at VND145,000 a kilogram , front feet at VND134,000, lean at VND180,000 and tail bone at VND108,000 per kilogram.



Supermarkets joining in the city’s program including Co.opmart, Big C, Satramart, Vissan, and Sagri citywide are selling pork at cheaper price.

Price of pigs in the southern region hiked by VND1,000- VND2,000 per kilogram yesterday. For instance, price of pig in the southern provinces of Dong Nai and Ben Tre was at VND80,000 a kilogram while it was VND81,000 per kilogram in Long An and Tien Giang provinces in the Mekong Delta.

Pig prices are stable in Ho Chi Minh City and the Southern Province of Binh Duong at VND78,000 per kilgram.

By Hai Ha - Translated by Anh Quan