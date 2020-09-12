Sugarcane prices higher for making juice than making sugar

Traders from Can Tho City and Ho Chi Minh City proposed to buy the sugarcane at VND1,300-VND1,500 per kilogram. Traders themselves hired workers to chop down sugarcane and transported the product by truck or big boats. They sell sugarcane to make juice during the hot weather.



However, Mr. Tuan said traders can’t buy all sugarcane during the peak harvest season; therefore, farmers must sell to sugar making plants which offer to purchase at VND770 – VND800. Farmers don’t make profit at such low cost.

Because of low price for years, sugarcane farming area in Phung Hiep District has shrunken from 7,000 hectares in 2018 to around 4,500 hectares at present.





By Cao Phong - Translated by Dan Thuy