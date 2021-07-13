Summer-autumn rice production estimated at 8.5 million tons in Mekong Delta

Many farmers reduced the rice-growing area in this summer-autumn rice crop to switch to vegetables, fruit trees, and aquaculture with higher economic efficiency. However, as the average rice yield increased by 1.14 quintals per ha, it still compensates for the deficiency of rice output due to the reduction in the growing area.



According to calculations by the Departments of Agriculture and Rural Development of Mekong Delta provinces, the production cost of the summer-autumn rice crop this year is about VND3,728 per kilogram, an increase of VND143 per kg compared to the last summer-autumn rice crop. The reason is that fertilizer prices increase by about 40-60 percent over the same period, and other input materials also climbed.

However, by reducing the cost of seeds and the amount of fertilizers and pesticides used, profits are still ensured for farmers. For instance, Tien Giang Province implemented well technical solutions that brought high economic efficiency, when the income reached VND42 million per ha, the production cost was about VND20 million per ha, and the profit reached VND22 million per ha, an increase of about VND5 million per ha compared to last summer-autumn rice crop.







By Quoc An – Translated by Thanh Nha