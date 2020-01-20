Supermarkets extend opening hours for Tet holidays

Particularly, from January 14 to 20, supermarkets will open from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.; from January 21 to 23, they will open from 6 a.m. to 12 a.m.; and on January 24, they will open from 6 a.m. to 12 p.m.



Many supermarkets will reopen from 8 a.m on January 26. From January 26 to 29, they will open from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.; from January 30, all supermarkets will resume operation as usual. A few supermarkets, such as Lotte Mart in Ho Chi Minh City, will not close during Tet holidays.



As for traditional markets, the market management boards said that they will ask for the permission of the People’s Committee of districts to allow traders to extend trading hours to 6-7 p.m. instead of 5 p.m. and after January 17, traders in the covered markets to open to 9 p.m. According to the current regulations, the markets will close before 12 p.m. on January 24 for cleaning.

By Thu Que – Translated by Gia Bao