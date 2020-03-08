Supermarkets in HCMC ensure supply of essential goods

On March 7, Ms. Nguyen Huynh Trang, Deputy Director of the Department of Industry and Trade of Ho Chi Minh City, said that the department actively worked with the representatives of supermarkets and large-scale convenience stores in the city, namely Saigon Co.op, Satra, Vinmart, LotteMart, Big C, and Aeon Mall, to capture the situation.



The purchasing power for food for the stockpiling of customers increased strongly in the morning the same day. These supermarkets said that there is no shortage of goods. Their shelves were empty because their employees had not put goods on shelves timely.



According to Mr. Do Quoc Huy, Marketing Director of Saigon Co.op, his supermarket always stores a huge amount of goods, equal to the amount of goods it stockpiled for the last lunar New Year. Specific products, such as hand sanitizers and face masks, are always ready to supply for its outlets. The supermarket also ensures its opening hours at more than 800 outlets. Some places even only close when the last customer finishes shopping; Cheers convenience stores open all week. It also strengthens selling goods through telephone and its e-commerce website to create the best conditions for customers to do shopping.



Ms. Nguyen Huynh Trang said that citizens can set their minds at rest and should not hoard goods. People should prioritize online shopping to avoid going to crowded places, such as markets, supermarkets, and convenience stores and choose prestigious distributors so as not to be overcharged or buy low quality and unsafe foods.

On the same day, the leader of Vincommerce said that the VinMart and VinMart+ pledged to ensure stable supply and not to increase prices of goods across the country.

By Staff writers – Translated by Thuy Doan