Supermarkets increase volume of goods

The supply of agricultural products, such as vegetables, food, cattle meat, poultry meat, and fruits, from other provinces to HCMC is still smooth and meets the demand, and prices are stable. HCMC continues to encourage retailers to increase online sales and customer support services amid the current situation.It was recorded that at some points of sale in the supermarket systems of Co.opmart, Tops Market, MM Mega Market, and Bach Hoa Xanh, goods are prepared quite diversely.A representative of Saigon Co.op said that the number of customers shopping at supermarkets was normal. Particularly, Co.opmart and Co.op Food supermarkets in District 6 recorded an increase of about 30 percent compared to normal days.Co.opmart Phu Lam supermarket has arranged many chairs with a safe distance for customers to sit and wait and regulated each group of 15 customers to enter the supermarket at a time. The number of orders placed through hotlines or the websites of some supermarkets also rose by 30 percent compared to June 19. Currently, Saigon Co.op continues to promote the sale of in-season agricultural products to support localities, such as purple sweet potatoes, bananas, avocados, and lychees.The retail chains of Saigon Trading Group (Satra) also increased the volume of goods ordered from suppliers, rearranged warehouses to increase usable area, strengthened the search for new suppliers to diversify categories, and coordinated with Binh Dien Wholesale Market to find the supply sources of fresh meat, fish, vegetables, and seafood. Thus, the current quantity of goods in the system fully meets the demand of consumers.Along with modern distribution systems, at three wholesale markets of Binh Dien, Hoc Mon, and Thu Duc, the volume of agricultural products provided for the HCMC market slightly decreased compared to before but still ensured the demand. Specifically, at Binh Dien Wholesale Market, the volume of goods arrived at the market reached 2,175 tons per night. Of which, cattle meat was 175 tons per night, vegetables and fruits 1,100 tons, and seafood 900 tons.At Thu Duc Wholesale Market, the volume of vegetables and fruits of all kinds fluctuates at 3,200-3,300 tons per night, supply and demand are guaranteed, and prices are stable. At Hoc Mon Wholesale Market, the supply of goods to the market has dropped compared to normal days after the market had eight confirmed Covid-19 cases, in which the first case was detected on June 13. However, the selling prices of pork and vegetables remain stable.Currently, all wholesale markets are implementing synchronous solutions to prevent the pandemic. Customers entering the market must make medical declarations and measured body temperature. Particularly, the Binh Dien market has coordinated with the health sector to test the stevedores who worked with the previously recorded Covid-19 case.Satra's supermarkets and Satrafoods have simultaneously deployed more online sales services on the G1-Mart application and received orders through phones, helping consumers buy essential items without having to go to supermarkets. They have also promoted cashless payments via e-wallets to reduce contact.

By Thuy Hai – Translated by Gia Bao