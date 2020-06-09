Supermarkets provide support on consumption of lychees

Saigon Co.op also sells canned fresh lychees that can be preserved and used for a long time with an average price of VND40,000 per can.



Similarly, Big C supermarkets also consumed 1,000 tons of lychees from Luc Ngan District, three times higher than that in the previous year. This is the first year that Big C has introduced Luc Ngan lychees of Hong Xuan Agricultural Cooperative that received a four-star OCOP certificate and traceability stamps



Moreover, this lychee crop, Central Retail continued to export Luc Ngan lychees to Thailand by displaying lychees on shelves of Tops supermarkets, and Central Food Hall to introduce Vietnamese lychees to people in Bangkok.





By Hai Ha – Translated by Thanh Nha