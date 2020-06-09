  1. Business

Supermarkets provide support on consumption of lychees

Saigon Co.op on June 8 said that lychees from Luc Ngan District in Bac Giang Province and Thanh Ha District in Hai Duong Province that meet VietGAP standards or with food safety certificates have been available at nearly 1,000 outlets of Saigon Co.op across the country with consumption increasing by more than 20 percent compared to last year.

Saigon Co.op also sells canned fresh lychees that can be preserved and used for a long time with an average price of VND40,000 per can.

Similarly, Big C supermarkets also consumed 1,000 tons of lychees from Luc Ngan District, three times higher than that in the previous year. This is the first year that Big C has introduced Luc Ngan lychees of Hong Xuan Agricultural Cooperative that received a four-star OCOP certificate and traceability stamps

Moreover, this lychee crop, Central Retail continued to export Luc Ngan lychees to Thailand by displaying lychees on shelves of Tops supermarkets, and Central Food Hall to introduce Vietnamese lychees to people in Bangkok.

