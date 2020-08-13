Supermarkets sell most Vietnamese-made commodities: Ministry

At a yesterday conference to review project “ Developing domestic market inking with the campaign Vietnamese people use Vietnamese goods”, the Ministry revealed that the proportion of Vietnamese-made commodities in traditional retail stores, markets, convenience stores is from 60 percent up.



Moreover, 52 percent of Vietnamese consumers often advise their relatives and friends to use locally-made goods for the period 2014 – 2020.

Speaking at the conference, Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Do Thang Hai said that after six years, the project has harvested fruitful results greatly contributing to completion of economic goals and inflation control as well as macroeconomic stability and supply-demand balance especially essential commodities.

According to the 2019 survey conducted by the Institute for Public Opinion Surveys under the Party Central Committee's Commission for Information and Education, approximately 88 percent of consumers said that they have taken heed of the campaign while 67 percent of them affirmed to buy Vietnamese-made commodities as top priority and 52 percent of them revealed to often advise their relatives and friends to choose domestically-made goods.

The Ministry said distribution channels have so far been spreading countrywide. The project has set up over 100 stores across the country in cities and provinces basically finishing its goals by 2020.

Therefore, Mr. Hai informed that the Ministry has proposed the government and the Steering Board for the campaign to continue the project in connection with the campaign with more focus on Vietnamese enterprises especially small and medium ones.

By Van Phuc - Translated by Anh Quan