Supermarkets speed up online selling amid Covid-19 outbreak

Particularly, at the online selling site of Co.opmart supermarket, top-selling products are household cleaning products, body wash products as well as processed food that can be preserved for a long time. The number of orders that this website receives now is 4-5 times higher than before.



To stimulate people to do online shopping, the supermarket provides free shipping for shopping bills worth above VND200,000. Moreover, loyal customers of this supermarket can call to the nearest supermarket to make orders and goods will be delivered for free.



Similarly, to create favorable conditions for customers to buy goods without going to the supermarket, Big C supermarket has also promoted e-commerce sales. Besides shopping online, customers can also buy goods via telephone and with bills worth above VND200,000, customers also receive free delivery.



The representative of the Central Retail Group said that after piloting for 20 days, the Southern Big C supermarkets have received and delivered 1,800 orders with a revenue of above VND2 billion. For such a good result, Central Retail decided to apply this model to other provinces in the city. This is also the way to gradually transfer its business method from traditional to online selling.



Restaurants, coffee shops, and milk tea shops have also been boosting online selling via websites or social networking sites or even advising customers through telephones so they do not need to travel to the shops, then their employees or the shipping units will deliver goods to customers’ houses. Thanks to that, sales of these shops became less gloomy during the Covid-19 outbreak.



Many e-commerce platforms have also cooperated with supermarkets to offer discounts of up to 30 percent for orders made in February to encourage consumers to increase online shopping.



Information from the Ministry of Industry and Trade showed that expanding online distribution channels and calling for the participation of e-commerce and logistics enterprises is also a scenario put forward by the ministry. Thereby, it will help consumers to still be able to do shopping without going to crowded places.



This also shows that online selling is an effective method to stimulate purchasing power, recover capital quickly and boost the growth of production and trade.

By Hai Ha – Translated by Bao Nghi