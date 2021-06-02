Supply of essential goods enough for next six months

Customers go shopping at Satra Foods. (Photo: SGGP)

On June 1, Deputy Director of the Department of Industry and Trade of Ho Chi Minh City Nguyen Nguyen Phuong had an online meeting with key distributors and enterprises on emergency response plans for the Covid-19 pandemic and other solutions to ensure the balance between supply and demand of goods in the city. Most enterprises confirmed that they had prepared materials for production and stockpiled a large number of goods, enough to supply consumer demand until the end of this year.



Tightening quality and food safety



According to Mr. Nguyen Anh Duc, CEO of Saigon Co.op, this retailer currently has to perform three important tasks at the same time, including ensuring the supply of goods, ensuring a safe shopping space for customers, and safe working conditions for its staff.



Currently, the source of goods is abundant, the prices are good, and the circulation is relatively smooth, thanks to the cooperation of suppliers and the facilitation of the authorities. The pandemic prevention and control measures are also strengthened and strictly followed, applied synchronously throughout the network.



According to Saigon Co.op, thanks to the preparation of large quantities of goods, essential, price-stabilized, dried, and frozen goods will be supplied to the market regularly in the next six months. Fresh food items are also being supplied stably and transported smoothly, so there will not be significant fluctuations in the next few months.



Mr. Dinh Quang Khoi, Marketing Manager of MM Mega Market Vietnam, said that in the last two days, the purchasing power still increased slightly by about 15 percent, depending on the product group. No matter how the purchasing power evolves, the retailer will still be able to supply enough goods from now until the end of the year with stable selling prices. The quality and food safety of all product groups are being tightened by MM Mega Market Vietnam.



Other supermarket networks, such as Aeon, Lotte Mart, and Big C, also increased stockpiling goods and stabilizing selling prices in the long term. Besides storing goods at enterprises, the volume of agricultural products that arrive at three wholesale markets of the city every night remains stable, ensuring supply and demand.



Prioritizing goods for the domestic market



The leader of the Department of Industry and Trade said that the department worked with the People's Committee of Go Vap District to ensure both the fight against the pandemic and the maintenance of production and business activities, and market stability in the area.



At the meeting, the Department of Industry and Trade requested Go Vap District to implement solutions to have a plan for shippers to serve the online shopping needs of people in the areas that are under isolation; calculate the demand for goods in each street and each ward and the distribution capacity and strategy; promptly coordinate with the Department of Industry and Trade to quickly handle the local shortage of goods; create conditions to ensure smooth circulation of goods and prevent transport activities from being interrupted; encourage citizens not to panic, worry, and store goods, and keep distance to avoid spreading the disease while shopping.



Mr. Nguyen Nguyen Phuong said that in the coming months, enterprises should not be subjective because the purchasing power is difficult to predict. Therefore, manufacturers and distributors need to continue to coordinate closely to ensure the speed of production and stockpiling of goods on the shelves and in the warehouses.



In the production process, enterprises should prioritize goods for the domestic market. It is also an opportunity for enterprises to show their prestige, enhance their brands, and conquer domestic consumers, aiming at sustainable development.



As for distribution systems, it is essential for them to strictly adopt measures to prevent and control the Covid-19 pandemic, based on the actual area of the points of sale and their ability to receive customers; implement social distancing at the points of sale by receiving customers in batch, with each batch consisting of not more than 20 people, keeping a distance of 2 meters, carrying out medical declaration procedures, and measuring body temperatures for all customers; at the same time, focus on ensuring the points of sale to operate continuously and constantly replenish the shelves, not to leave the shelves empty, especially for price-stabilized and essential goods, except the case when they are requested by authorities to take urgent measures in the prevention of the Covid-19 pandemic.



Currently, the demand for online shopping of citizens has highly increased, so the Department of Industry and Trade requires suppliers to strengthen supervision, continuously check, and strictly implement measures to prevent the Covid-19 pandemic at warehouses.





Purchasing power is back to normal



On June 1, a preliminary survey at HCMC-based markets showed that most of them saw a few customers, many traders were still not open their stalls. There were mainly a few take-away breakfast food stalls and some stalls selling food products, such as vegetables, fruits, meat, and fish. At some supermarkets, namely Co.opmart, Co.opXtra, MM Mega Market, Tops Market, and Vinmart, essential goods were fully packed on the shelves, and the number of customers was at a normal rate. The most selected items were fresh foods, such as meat, fish, vegetables, fruits, seasoning powder, instant noodles, dried food, and canned food.

By Thuy Hai – Translated by Gia Bao