Support industry fair underway in Hanoi

On display are electrics - electronic components, components for assembling automobiles, motorcycles, motor vehicles, and manufacturing mechanical components.

Products serving the textile and garment industry, footwear production, and hi-tech industries are also put on show

The two-day fair helps businesses access technologies to improve their ability in economically using raw materials, fuel and energy, and enhance their international economic integration ability.

It also offers a chance for exhibitors, manufacturers and suppliers to seek business cooperation opportunities and establish partnership, thus improving their capacity in participating in global supply chains in manufacturing components and parts.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Deputy Director of the Hanoi Department of Industry and Trade Dam Tien Thang highlighted the significance of the event, saying that the development of support industry has significantly contributed to the efficiency, quality and price of products.

The reasonable development of supporting industries in the context of globalisation will create competitive products, form production networks with multiple supply layers, and create connection between Vietnamese businesses and multinational groups, and FDI enterprises, he noted.

The event is also expected to contribute to attracting FDI into the support industry in Hanoi and Vietnam in general, Thang said.