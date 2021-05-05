The Vietnam Trade Office in the UK said that to create a larger market breakthrough and strengthen a sustainable position for Vietnamese rice in the UK, as well as other major markets, the Vietnamese rice industry needs to implement a branding strategy suitable for each market.



The national brand program needs to select some high-quality and high-yield rice varieties to name them in a simple, easy-to-remember, easy-to-pronounce way along with the place where the rice is grown (Soc Trang Vietnam rice, for instance) or the name of the creator of that rice variety (like Mr. Cua rice) to easily register for brand protection abroad.



Although ST25 rice was awarded as the world’s best rice in 2019, a small number of British people know about it, and the marketing effectiveness in the UK market is not much.





By Van Phuc – Translated by Thanh Nha