Tan Cang Cat Lai Port temporarily suspends receipt of goods

Previously, the SGGP Newspaper, on July 30, reported that Cat Lai Port faced container backlog due to a shortage of workers, stating that in the past three weeks, the number of containers jammed at the port had reached 100 percent of its capacity, while the direct staff had been reduced by half, putting the port at risk of disrupting operations.
This fact forces Cat Lai Port to temporarily stop receiving imported goods for enterprises and customers who are suspending production and encourage vessels entering the port to only receive export goods. Items that occupy a large yard capacity, such as extra-long, extra-heavy, oversized, and overloaded cargoes, are also subject to a temporary suspension of receipt as of August 5. Refrigerated goods transshipment will be temporarily halted until the end of August 16.
Saigon Newport Corporation also recommends shipping lines to proactively persuade customers to adjust the destination port - the place to receive goods directly - to Tan Cang - Cai Mep International Terminal, Tan Cang - Cai Mep Thi Vai Terminal in Ba Ria - Vung Tau, and Tan Cang Hiep Phuoc Port in HCMC. The port will support shipping lines and customers to work with customs authorities to carry out procedures to quickly edit cargo declarations.
The corporation also asks shipping lines to send the estimated volume of containers of imported goods and empty containers on vessels docked at ports of the corporation in the next two weeks so that the port can proactively arrange the yard. Depending on the level of container backlog and the specific situation, the leader of Tan Cang Cat Lai Port may apply the quota of imported goods on each service route unloaded at the yard. If the number of containers stockpiled at the port reaches the maximum capacity, Tan Cang Cat Lai Port will have to stop receiving cargo ships.
