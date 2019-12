The peak time is forecast to last from January 10 – February 2, 2020.

Specifically from January 10 – 24, over 1.8 million passengers will come in and out, up 6.24 percent year-on-year.

From January 25 – February 8, the airport will serve nearly 2 million passengers, a rise of 5.68 percent.

The airport also advised passengers to limit pick-ups so as to ease congestion.

Vietnamplus