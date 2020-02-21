Tan Thanh border gate resumes operation

Up to now, two border gates of Tan Thanh and Huu Nghi in Lang Son Province have been reopened for performing customs clearance and transporting Vietnamese agricultural products to China following prolonged congestion.According to Deputy Chairman of the Provincial People’s Committee Nguyen Cong Truong, although Tan Thanh border gate was reopened, only consignments meeting requirements are eligible for customs clearance.Vegetables and fruits at Po Chai Market without sale contracts have not yet been carried out the customs clearance.All vehicles carrying agricultural products to China through the border gate have to comply with the regulations and requirements of spaying with personal and vehicle disinfects.Specially, drivers have to wear medical protection suits and face masks to prevent the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) infection.After the goods delivery finished, drivers have to return their protection suits to local authorities and can leave without a 14 day quarantine period as before.

By Van Phuc- Translated by Huyen Huong