Tan Thanh Border Gate resumes operations as of August 18

Trucks carrying agricultural products through Po Chai - Tan Thanh border gates. (Photo: SGGP)

According to information from Lang Son Province, customs clearance activities through Tan Thanh Border Gate in Lang Son of Vietnam and Po Chai Border Gate in Guangxi Province of China will return to normal from August 18.



The two provinces have agreed on the customs clearance process to ensure the circulation of imported and exported goods and safety against the Covid-19 pandemic.



The MoIT announced that it would continue to coordinate with Lang Son Province and Northern border provinces to closely monitor the import and export of goods across the border to promptly handle arising problems.



Previously, on August 16, it was reported that China suddenly stopped importing and exporting goods at Po Chai Border Gate in Guangxi Province. The MoIT collaborated with Lang Son Province and the Vietnam Trade Office Branch in Guangxi to verify this information.



The verification results on August 17 shows that there was no official announcement from China about suspending customs clearance at Po Chai and Tan Thanh border gates. However, after some Covid-19 cases related to long-haul drivers carrying exported goods through these border gates, the border gate management authority of Guangxi Province temporarily halted customs clearance activities to review and agree with Lang Son Province on measures to strengthen the process of freight forwarding through Tan Thanh area, intending to ensure smooth circulation of imported and exported goods and safety for pandemic prevention between the two sides.

By Van Phuc – Translated by Gia Bao