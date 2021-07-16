Teleconference seeks buyers for Hung Yen longan

Delegates at the conference visit and enjoy Hung Yen longan. (Photo: VNA)



According to Deputy Minister of Trade and Industry Do Thang Hai, the high longan output this year is good news for growers in Hung Yen given that the Covid-19 pandemic is affecting production and business. However, the pandemic is also posing challenges for the sale of the product.

Hung Yen, famous for its longan, has about 4,800 hectares of this fruit trees, with an expected output of 50,000-55,000 tonnes this year, up 15-20 percent compared with last year’s figure.Addressing the conference, Nguyen Huu Nghia, Secretary of Hung Yen provincial Party Committee affirmed that the province will create the most favourable conditions for domestic and foreign businesses, organisations and individuals to sign contracts to buy longan as well as other agricultural products of the province, adding that the province hopes to export its products to the United States, European and Asian markets, especially Guangxi and Yunnan provinces of China.Hu Suojin, Economic and Commercial Counsellor of the Chinese Embassy in Vietnam affirmed that the Chinese Embassy in Vietnam is ready to work as a bridge for longan and other agricultural products of Hung Yen to reach the Chinese market.The Chinese diplomat said the embassy will work to facilitate customs clearance for Vietnamese agricultural products and encourage Chinese enterprises to invest in the processing of Vietnamese agricultural products.Deputy Minister Hai said the Ministry of Industry and Trade will coordinate with the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development and relevant agencies in issuing mechanisms to facilitate the establishment and expansion of agricultural value chains from production to consumption.In the framework of the conference, a programme was launched to put longan and other Hung Yen farm produce on sale on e-commerce platforms and several cooperation documents were signed to boost the sales of the local products.