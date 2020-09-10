Chau Thanh District currently has nearly 5,000 hectares of Thai jackfruit and is the place with the largest growing-area of Thai jackfruit in Hau Giang Province.



In Tien Giang, Dong Thap provinces, and Can Tho City, many farmers are also excited because of the high prices of Thai jackfruit. According to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, it is expected that in 2020 the total output of 13 key fruits in the South, including jackfruit, will exceed 5.1 million tons, up 7 percent compared to last year. Particularly, the production of jackfruit hovers around 381,800 tons, up 24 percent compared to last year.



Many provinces in the Mekong Delta continuously expand the area of Thai jackfruit trees. (Photo: SGGP) However, authorities warned that provinces should be cautious about expanding the growing area of Thai jackfruit. The price of Thai jackfruit is often unstable due to dependence on exporting to the Chinese market. Particularly, in May this year, the price of Thai jackfruit in the Mekong Delta fell to VND4,000-VND8,000 per kilogram, as export to the Chinese market decreased due to the impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic.





By Huynh Loi – Translated by Thanh Nha