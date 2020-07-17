Thousands of hectares of rice in Nghe An Province dry due to hot temperatures

Rice fields in Hung Loi, Hung Phuc, and Hung Tien communes in Hung Nguyen District, My Son, and Nhan Son communes in Do Luong District, Nghi Phuong, Nghi Hoa, Nghi My communes in Nghi Loc District were all dry due to a shortage of water.



According to the Department of Crop Production and Plant Protection of Nghe An Province, up to now, more than 8,000 hectares of rice were hit by drought in the province, of which nearly 2,000 hectares of rice were dry and no longer able to be saved.



Amid the situation of severe hot weather, causing huge losses, the People’s Committee of Nghe An Province had to announce the state of emergency due to hot weather.



The provincial People’s Committee ordered the lower levels and relevant departments to focus on tackling the consequences of drought and setting aside the reserve budget to recover agricultural production in the area, at the same time, conducting a review and making statistics of damages to provide support farmers to repair the damage according to the current regulations.



Rivers and lakes run out of water. (Photo: SGGP)



In Thanh Hoa Province, according to the plan, the province will grow 116,000 hectares of rice, but due to hot weather and water shortage, it has just merely grown 9,000 hectares of rice. According to the Department of Irrigation of Thanh Hoa Province, the water levels of 241 out of 610 water reservoirs in the province were below the dead water level, of which many water reservoirs have already been exhausted.



Currently, more than 7,500 hectares of rice are lacking water and on the verge of dying if there is no rain in the coming time. The province has had to install 349 field water pumps to scrape the remaining water to fight against drought.







By Duy Cuong – Translated by Gia Bao