Total export turnover of Ba Ria – Vung Tau surges nearly 20 percent

Accordingly, foreign enterprises accounted for 69.35 percent of the total export turnover, equaling to US$581.25 million, and surging 32.53 percent over the same period of 2020. Meanwhile, domestic businesses made up US$256.93 million, accounting for 30.65 percent of the total export turnover and decreasing 1.85 percent over the same period last year.As for import activities, the province gained US$1,035 billion in import turnover during the first two months of the year, a hike of 7.06 percent over the same period. Of which, foreign-invested enterprises accounted for 82.93 percent with US$858.40 million, surging 13.58 percent.The main export markets of the province are growing well, including Asian market with the export turnover of US$689.87 million, an increase of 15.55 percent over the same period; American market and African market with US$72.2 million and US$38.89 million in export turnover, increasing 2.2 times and 33 times, respectively.

By Hoa Lam – Translated by Huyen Huong