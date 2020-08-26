Total export value hits US$160.24 billion this year

As a result, the total import and export value of the country by the end of August 15 this year touched $310.4 billion, down 0.4 percent, or $1.37 billion, compared to the same period last year.



Of which, the total import value of the country was $150.16 billion, down 2.7 percent, or $4.15 billion, over the same period last year, while the total export value reached $160.24 billion, up 1.8 percent, or $2.78 billion, over the same period last year.



Generally, the trade balance of Vietnam from the beginning of this year to the end of August 15 saw a surplus of $10.08 billion.



In related news, statistics from the Vietnam Maritime Administration showed that the total volume of goods through Vietnam's seaports in the first eight months of this year reached nearly 485.3 million tons. Of which, the volume of container cargo reached nearly 14 million TEUs, up 6 percent and 8 percent respectively over the same period last year.



In August this year alone, container cargo reached more than 1.7 million TEUs, up 7 percent over the same period last year.



Some seaport areas saw a high volume of goods, such as Quang Tri port with an increase of more than 73 percent and Quang Ngai port with an increase of over 43 percent. The seaport area in Nam Dinh, Thanh Hoa, Thai Binh provinces, and Can Tho City also saw an increase of 20-32 percent over the same period last year.



Some seaports posted a strong increase in container cargo. Of which, My Tho port jumped 276 percent, Thanh Hoa surged 96 percent, Quy Nhon increased 22 percent, and Vung Tau and Ho Chi Minh cities both edged up 15 percent.

