Tourism enterprises need urgent solutions

The ministry proposed to exempt tourism consumption and tourism enterprises from value-added tax (VAT) in the first three quarters of this year, at the same time, reduce 50 percent of VAT for tourism consumption and tourism enterprises in the next two quarters, reduce environmental costs for tourism enterprises and flat tax for individual tourism business households this year. It also proposed land tax and land rent payment extension and the application of business electricity rates instead of service electricity rates for restaurants and accommodation services; the implementation of a credit aid package for tourism enterprises.



Its second proposal is to grant visas for free to foreign tourists to Vietnam within 12 months from the date the country announces that disease is over; consider unilateral visa exemptions for some key markets, apply favorable policies to receive visas at border gates without the official dispatch approval procedure for tourist groups received and served by foreign tourism enterprises.



Its third proposal relates to promoting communication, promoting and expanding tourism markets. Accordingly, the ministry proposed the Government to instruct the Ministry of Information and Communications to collaborate with ministries, departments, and provinces to implement effectively the campaign ‘I am safe’, at the same time, studying about open more flights to potential foreign tourism markets, including the Philippines, Indonesia, Malaysia, India, New Zealand, the US, and Eastern Europe, and participating zealously in the stimulus program for domestic and international tourism with provinces and enterprises after the disease is under control. The ministry also suggested provinces and tourism and service enterprises focusing on building and carrying out the domestic tourism stimulus program after the country announces the end of the disease; encouraging Vietnamese people to participate in the domestic tourism stimulus program.

By Mai An – Translated by Thanh Nha