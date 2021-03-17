Tourism real estate investors take risks with vacation homes

Vietnamese tourism before 2020 was growing by 30 percent in the domestic segment and 15 percent in the foreigner segment year-on-year, leading to rapid construction of resorts, hotels and the birth of new forms of real estate like condotels (a mix between a condo and hotel).

Since the world was hit by Covid-19, however, project investors had to deal with massive profit loss, some failing to maintain contract deals with clients and secondary contractors, such as FLC Group JSC and Cocobay Vietnam.

Promotional image for a vacation paradise in Phu Quoc

Currently, condotel projects across the nation with a total estimated capital of VND100,000 billion (about US$4.3 million) are out of commission. They are mostly located in tourism-centric localities such as Hanoi, HCMC, Danang, and Ba Ria – Vung Tau.

On the other hand, the tourism segment of real estate is facing an oversupply and a lack of concrete regulations which points towards unsustainable development, according to the chairman of the HCMC Real Estate Association (HoREA).

Specifically, there are no guidelines on the conditions for raising capital, promoting planned projects for sales, nor is there a definitive contract form regarding condotels and other new forms of vacation homes, which could spell legal doom for future buyers.

Despite all that, investors since March have decided to resume construction on many coastal projects, showing their confidence in the tourism real estate segment.