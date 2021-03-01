Trade surplus at US$1.29 billion in first two months

In the first two months, there were nine items with an export turnover of over $1 billion, accounting for 73.8 percent of total export turnover.



Regarding the export market, the US was the largest export market of Vietnam in the first two months of this year, with export turnover touching $14.2 billion, an increase of 38.2 percent over the same period last year. China went after with $8.5 billion, up 54.3 percent. The EU came in third with $6.3 billion, up 22.7 percent. The ASEAN chased after with $4.2 billion, up 6.2 percent.



China was the largest import market of Vietnam, with an estimated turnover of $17.3 billion, up 85.7 percent year-on-year, followed by South Korea with $8.4 billion, up 6.7 percent, and the ASEAN with $5.6 billion, up 18.5 percent.





By Anh Thu – Translated by Bao Nghi