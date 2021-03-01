  1. Business

Trade surplus at US$1.29 billion in first two months

The General Statistics Office of Vietnam on February 28 informed that in the first two months of this year, the total import and export turnover was estimated at US$95.81 billion, up 24.5 percent year-on-year. Of which, exports hit $48.55 billion, up 23 percent, and imports reached $47.26 billion, up nearly 26 percent. The trade surplus in the first two months was estimated at $1.29 billion.
In the first two months, there were nine items with an export turnover of over $1 billion, accounting for 73.8 percent of total export turnover.

Regarding the export market, the US was the largest export market of Vietnam in the first two months of this year, with export turnover touching $14.2 billion, an increase of 38.2 percent over the same period last year. China went after with $8.5 billion, up 54.3 percent. The EU came in third with $6.3 billion, up 22.7 percent. The ASEAN chased after with $4.2 billion, up 6.2 percent.

China was the largest import market of Vietnam, with an estimated turnover of $17.3 billion, up 85.7 percent year-on-year, followed by South Korea with $8.4 billion, up 6.7 percent, and the ASEAN with $5.6 billion, up 18.5 percent.

