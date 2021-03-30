Trade surplus reaches US$2.14 billion in Q1

Of which, the total export value was estimated at $28 billion, up by 38.6 percent, and the total import value was estimated at $27.5 billion, up 33.1 percent.Compared to the same period last year, the total import-export turnover of the country in the first three months of the year was estimated at $151.35 billion, up 23 percent year-on-year. Of which, the total export turnover was estimated at $76.74 billion, up 21.1 percent, and the total import turnover was estimated at $74.61 billion, up 25.1 percent.Vietnam's merchandise trade balance in March was estimated to have a trade surplus of $500 million, sending the trade surplus in the first three months of this year to $2.14 billion.

By Van Phuc – Translated by Thanh Nha