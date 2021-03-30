  1. Business

Trade surplus reaches US$2.14 billion in Q1

SGGP
The General Department of Vietnam Customs, on the afternoon of March 29, said that in March, the total imports and exports of Vietnam were estimated at US$55.5 billion, up 35.9 percent from the previous month. 
Of which, the total export value was estimated at $28 billion, up by 38.6 percent, and the total import value was estimated at $27.5 billion, up 33.1 percent.

Compared to the same period last year, the total import-export turnover of the country in the first three months of the year was estimated at $151.35 billion, up 23 percent year-on-year. Of which, the total export turnover was estimated at $76.74 billion, up 21.1 percent, and the total import turnover was estimated at $74.61 billion, up 25.1 percent. 

Vietnam's merchandise trade balance in March was estimated to have a trade surplus of $500 million, sending the trade surplus in the first three months of this year to $2.14 billion.

By Van Phuc – Translated by Thanh Nha

