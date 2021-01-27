Traders flock to Mekong Delta provinces to deposit for winter-spring rice

Mr. Nguyen Van Doi, Director of Binh Thanh Agricultural Service Cooperative in Lap Vo District in Dong Thap Province, said that thanks to favorable weather, and fewer pests and diseases, the investment costs of the 2020-2021 winter-spring rice crop declined significantly. Rice yield is estimated at 7.5-8 tons per hectare. Although there is about one month left before farmers in the Mekong Delta start to harvest the winter-spring rice crop, many traders have come to the fields to deposit to buy fresh paddy at an average price of VND6,200-VND6,800 per kilogram, depending on rice variety, in recent days.



“At this price, on average, farmers have a profit of about VND30 million per hectare or more. Such profit is quite high, ensuring farmers have money for a happy Tet holiday. More than 1,000 hectares of winter-spring rice of the cooperative are considered to meet the set requirements,” said Mr. Doi.



In Can Tho City, Ms. Lam Thi Chin, a farmer in Dong Binh Commune in Thoi Lai District, shared that more than two hectares of winter-spring rice of her family would be ready for harvest in about 25 days, but traders had already come to ask to buy rice at VND6,300 per kilogram. Considering it as a good price, her family agreed to sell to have money for shopping and spending on the preparation for the celebration of the Lunar New Year.



According to the People's Committee of Chau Thanh A District in Hau Giang Province, the whole district has more than 8,000 hectares of winter-spring rice, which is developing well and will be ready for harvest after the Lunar New Year. In the past few days, traders flocked to Truong Long A and Truong Long Tay communes to make deposits to purchase rice, making farmers feel delighted.





By Ngoc Dan – Translated by Thanh Nha