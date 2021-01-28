Tuna exports jump 4-5 times higher

The increasing orders also pushed tuna prices up by about 20 percent. In the past week, many tuna trading enterprises in Khanh Hoa Province flocked to fishing ports in the South Central region, such as Khanh Hoa, Binh Dinh, and Phu Yen provinces, to purchase tuna. Enterprises said that in the first month of this year, tuna orders from the US, Canada, Brazil, and Columbia rose by 4-5 times compared to the end of last year.



This information has made tuna exporters extremely excited because last year, the tuna export market was almost stagnant due to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.



Currently, tuna export prices have climbed by 20-30 percent over the previous month. Therefore, enterprises collecting tuna from fishers also raised prices by about VND20,000-VND25,000 per kilogram.





By Khanh Ngan – Translated by Gia Bao