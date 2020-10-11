Tuna exports to EU expected to reach US$123 million

The Vietnam Association of Seafood Exporters and Producers (VASEP) said that the EVFTA has become effective from August 1 this year, with 220 seafood items with the base tax rates varying from zero percent to 22 percent. As for frozen tuna fillet, the export tariff will reduce to zero percent under a three-year tariff reduction schedule. It is an opportunity for enterprises to increase market expansion and make use of competitive advantages with other countries.



According to VASEP, in the context that the Covid-19 pandemic remains complicated, Vietnam's seafood exports, including tuna, have not escaped the crisis yet. However, with the EVFTA, it is forecasted that the total export value to the EU in the last three months of this year will increase slightly, or be equivalent to the third quarter of this year with about US$33 million, up 5 percent over the same period last year, sending Vietnam's tuna exports to the EU to reach around $123 million.





By Van Ngoc – Translated by Thanh Nha