Two-month industrial production index up 7.4 percent

Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Nguyen Xuan Cuong yesterday hosted a summary conference for the forestry sector in 2020, setting the target of US$14 billion export turnover from wood and forest products in 2021.
SHTPLabs, a member of Saigon Hi-tech Park (located in Ho Chi Minh City), has continuously launched new products of companies in the site to the market. This has proved the effectiveness of a strong connection between research centers and related businesses in the commercialization process.
The Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange (HOSE) has just raised the minimum lot from 100 shares to 1,000 shares to reduce the number of trading orders by 20% to 25%, and lower the load for trading and resolving the current congestion of transactions.