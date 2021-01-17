Two-way trade between Vietnam, China increases 13.8 percent

Data from the General Department of Vietnam Customs confirmed that two-way trade turnover in 2020 reached over US$133 billion, up 13.8 percent over the same period in 2019. Of which, Vietnam's exports to China reached about $49 billion, up 17.9 percent, and imports from China reached $84.1 billion, up 11.5 percent over the same period. The trade deficit from the Chinese market was over $35 billion, up 3.74 percent compared to 2019. Thus, China continues to be the largest supplier and the second-largest export market of Vietnam after the US.



The Asia-Africa Market Department and the Ministry of Industry and Trade cited the statistics report of China Customs that Vietnam has become the eighth largest supplier and the fifth largest export market of China.





By Van Phuc – Translated by Gia Bao