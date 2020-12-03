UK prioritises ties with Vietnam in renewable energy

The British Embassy in Vietnam in collaboration with the Vietnam Electricity and the National Power Transmission Corporation (EVNNPT) held an online technical seminar on modeling using digital technology related to the development and management of renewable energy.

The event was within the framework of an energy cooperation programme between the UK Foreign and Commonwealth Office and the Vietnamese Ministry of Industry and Trade.



Speaking at the event, UK Ambassador to Vietnam Gareth Ward said the UK is strong in renewable energy and it is one of the fields that the UK gives priority to cooperating with Vietnam.



He expressed his belief that Vietnam will fulfil the goal of raising renewable energy to 15-20 percent by 2030.



Experts from the two nations also shared information and experience in the field.