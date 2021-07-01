US announces final results of POR16 for Vietnamese tra, basa fish





Accordingly, the anti-dumping duty for Vinh Hoan JSC and Nam Viet JSC is US$0 per kg, while the tax rate for other Vietnamese producers and exporters remained at $2.39 per kg.According to the Trade Remedies Authority of Vietnam under the Ministry of Industry and Trade, the US department is conducting the 17th period of review (POR17).The ministry will continue its close coordination with the Vietnam Association of Seafood Exporters and Producers, Vietnamese exporters and the US side to deal with relevant issues to ensure legitimate rights and interests of Vietnam in this regard.The US has remained one of major importers of Vietnamese aquatic products, including shrimp and tra and basa fish.Vietnam’s shrimp export to this market in the first five months of this year reached $270 million, up 21 percent year-on-year. Meanwhile, the country’s tra and basa fish shipment to the US increased 200 percent in May, raising the five-month value to $135 million, a year-on-year rise of 57 percent.The Trade Remedies Authority viewed the final results of POR16 as positive to the domestic aquatic product production and export, saying they will create advantages for Vietnamese aquatic products to develop and compete in the US market.

VNA