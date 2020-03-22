US, EU not restrict imports of goods from Vietnam

Minister Tran Tuan Anh of the MoIT affirmed that the Government, ministries, and departments will do their utmost to support enterprises to overcome the difficult period due to the impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic. However, solutions cannot seek perfection, enterprises cannot only rely on the State but they should have the initiative, responsibility, and specific calculations in an attempt to overcome this difficult period. Agreeing with the opinion of the Asia-Africa Market Department on promoting import and export in newly-recovered markets, including China, South Korea, and Japan, and the ASEAN market, Minister Tran Tuan Anh requested thorough survey and evaluation on these markets. Moreover, it is essential to restructure the processing stage and develop relationships with neighboring countries.



Regarding the fact that the EU’s border closure affected the circulation of goods, Mr. Ta Hoang Linh, Head of the European-American Market Department, shared that as the pandemic became more and more serious, European countries have decided to shut down borders. Border closures are to protect the health of European people and they are not lockdowns. According to the European-American Market Department, the US also affirmed that they will not apply any measures to restrict imports of goods from Vietnam.



According to Minister Tran Tuan Anh, because these are two important markets that affect the target, plan, production, business, and export activities in the supply chain, the European-American Market Department needs to closely monitor the situation of these countries to put forward solutions and specific plans in the months to come to implement when the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement becomes effective, unify the mechanism and policies, and create favorable conditions to support the market.



Relating to the information that the US Government has been applying the policy to halt the import of garment and textile products of Vietnam, the Vietnamese Ambassador to the US Ha Kim Ngoc affirmed that this information is inaccurate.



According to the Vietnam News Agency, Vietnamese Ambassador to the U.S.A Ha Kim Ngoc said that the comprehensive partnership between the US has continued to develop with positive results. The governments of the two countries have cooperated closely to promote the trade relations between Vietnam and the US in the direction of balance and sustainability. Currently, the US is one of the largest trade partners and the largest export market of Vietnam. Data by the US Department of Commerce showed that two-way trade between the two countries hit US$77.6 billion last year, making Vietnam become one of 15 largest trade partners of the US. In the first two months of this year alone, while export turnover to other markets slumped, export turnover of Vietnam to the US continued to grow, reaching $10.26 billion, an increase of 25.7 percent over the same period last year. In the first two months of this year, garment and textile exports touched $2.25 billion, up 5.3 percent over the same period last year, accounting for nearly 48 percent of the total garment and textile export value of the country.

By Phuc Hau, Huy Quoc – Translated by Bao Nghi