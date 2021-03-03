US - largest agro-forestry-fishery importer of Vietnam in Jan-Feb

China came second as exports to the northern neighbour reached US$1.88 billion in the period, with a 30.53 percent market share, surging 57.9 percent against the same period last year.



It was followed by ASEAN countries, the European Union, Japan and the Republic of Korea.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development announced that import-export value of agro-forestry-fisheries products hit nearly $11 billion in January-February, resulting in $1.37 billion in trade surplus, up 28.4 percent against the same period last year.

The ministry reported that a year-on-year rise was recorded in the export value of many products such as rubber, tea, cashew, vegetables and fruit and forestry products.

Of particular note, rubber exports raked in $516 million, a year-on-year rise of 9.9 percent; shipments of tea topped $29 million, representing an increase of 11.1 percent; and those of cashew $442 million, up 21.5 percent.

In February alone, agro-fishery-forestry product exports hit US$2.78 billion , rising 3 percent against the same month last year.