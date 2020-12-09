US largest importer of Vietnam’s agro-forestry-fishery products

In the 11-month period, the US accounted for 26.2 percent of Vietnam’s total farm produce export revenue.China came second by splashing out nearly US$9.2 billion on the Vietnamese products, falling 6.6 percent from the same time last year, and making up of 24.6 percent of the country’s total.According to the ministry, agro-forestry-fisheries export turnover reached US$3.72 billion in November, raising the total figure in the first 11 months of this year to US$37.42 billion, up 2.4 percent over the same period of 2019.Meanwhile, the country imported about US$28.05 billion worth of agro-forestry-fisheries products in the period, resulting in a surplus of nearly US$9.37 billion, up 10.9 percent year on year.Specifically, export earnings of major farm produce were 16.76 billion USD, a drop of 0.5 percent, while that of livestock reached 297 million USD, a fall of 18.5 percent, fisheries nearly US$7.75 billion, down 0.9 percent, and forestry products US$11.65 billion, up 15 percent year on year.The ministry has rolled out various measures to remove difficulties facing the export of agro-forestry-fisheries products and broaden markets, in order to fulfil the goal of earning at least US$41 billion from the export of the products in 2020.The ministry will work with relevant parties to implement measures to balance the trade and tackle difficulties in trade for exporters.Along with updating businesses on policies of markets, especially the EU, China, the US, Japan and the Republic of Korea, the ministry will hold an online meeting with the General Customs of China to discuss measures to further open the market of both sides, and to facilitate quick customs clearance in border gates between the two countries.

Tra fish processed for export (Photo: VNA)