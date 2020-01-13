U.S. Navel oranges sold in Vietnam

Speaking at the launching ceremony, Jim Phillips, President and CEO of Sunkist Growers (Sunkist), the world’s most recognized citrus brand said, “We are very excited to bring our fresh and juicy Navel oranges to Vietnam.”



According to United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), the import of U.S. fresh fruits, before oranges, reached US$97 million in the first 10 months of 2019—a 46 percent year-over-year growth, making Vietnam the ninth largest fresh fruit market worldwide for the United States. Hence, the entry of oranges is expected to potentially contribute to the further and steady growth of the value of U.S imports into the market. Concurrently, the U.S. is also the second largest country export market for fruit into Vietnam.

Currently, consumers in Vietnam can buy the oranges from retailers, including Emart and Thu Duc Agricultural Wholesale Market. It’s also coming soon to Vinmart.

Navel oranges are displayed at the launching ceremony in Van Hanh Mall in HCMC. (Photo: KK)



By Kim Khanh