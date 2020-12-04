US$194 mln invested for traffic connectivity projects in Southeastern region

Accordingly, Tay Ninh Province will implement the N8 - 787B - 789 road with a length of 48 kilometers through Trang Bang Town and Duong Minh Chau District in Tay Ninh extending to Binh Duong and Binh Phuoc provinces which would have a total investment of VND3.4 trillion (nearly US$148 million); 16- kilometer provincial highway project DT.794 from Ka Tum three-way junction to the Saigon Bridge 2, connecting with Binh Phuoc Province with a total investment of VND500 billion (US$21.5 million); the upgrade and expansion project of 36.2-kilometer provincial highway No.795 running through border districts of Tan Bien and Tan Chau having a total investment capital of VND564 billion (nearly US$24.5 million).The above-mentioned projects will step by step complete the traffic connectivity between Tay Ninh and the Southeastern provinces to meet travel demand of people and goods transport, socio-economy, defense -security development in the region.

By Xuan Trung- Translated by Huyen Huong