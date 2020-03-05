US$213 million wind power plant kicked off in Soc Trang

The plant covering on an area of 7.5 hectares in Vinh Chau Town’s Vinh Hai Commune, has a total capacity of 129 MW.



The first phase of the plant costing VND1,420 billion (US$61.3 million) with the capacity of 30 MW is slated for completion in 2021 while the second phase with the capacity of 99 MG will be invested with a total capital of VND3,900 billion .

Speaking at the groundbreaking ceremony, deputy chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Lam Hoang Nghiep said that the plant will contribute to the stabilization of power supply in the Mekong Delta region and the tourism and economic development of the province.

Soc Trang has given priority to call for investment for 21 wind power development projects in the 2017-2020 period.





By Tuan Quang – Translated by Kim Khanh