  1. Business

US$23 mln to be invested into Song Doc Industrial Park

SGGP
More than VND538 billion (US$23 million) will be invested into the Southern Song Doc Industrial Park, including VND120 billion (US$5.2 million) from the capital of Song Doc Industrial Park Infrastructure Construction Investment Company as the project’s investor. 
According to the People's Committee of Ca Mau Province, the Vietnamese Prime Minister signed a decision on investment policy for infrastructure business project of the Southern Song Doc Industrial Park in Phong Dien Commune, Tran Van Thoi District, Ca Mau Province with an area of 100 hectares.

The project implementation schedule must not exceed 36 months from the date of handing over the land.

US$23 mln to be invested into Song Doc Industrial Park ảnh 1 (Illustrative photo: SGGP/Hoang Hung)
The Prime Minister required the investor to implement the project only after the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment approves reports about environmental impact assessment.

By Tan Thai- Translated by Huyen Huong

Tags:

Other news

See more