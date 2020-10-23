US$30 million GPPD energy battery factory comes into operation in Binh Phuoc

GPPD factory project is built in Becamex Industrial Park - Binh Phuoc, invested by GPPD Energy Co., Ltd. with 100% investment capital of Singapore. GPPD PTE Company has 66 years of manufacturing history in terms of battery production and has the most advanced, fully automatic alkaline battery production line in the world. In Vietnam, this is the first mercury-free manganese zinc alkaline battery factory, which comes with very high requirements on construction and finishing techniques of the factory.

The factory covers an area of over 30,000m2 with a total investment of US$30 million, has a total capacity of 936 million products/year; in which phase 1 is 336 million products/year and phase 2 is 600 million products/year.

Especially, when the GPPD factory comes into operation, it will contribute significantly to the economic development of Binh Phuoc province, creating employment conditions for local workforce and encouraging supply chain development related to products.

Representative of GPPD company - Ms. Huang Xiao Yun – Chairman (Left) - Representative of WorldSteel Group - Mr. Nguyen Khanh Lam - Chairman and CEO (Right) at the signing ceremony This project is assumed by WorldSteel Group as the general contractor. Although the early and mid-2020 project implementation phase is an extremely difficult time not only in Vietnam but all over the world because the extremely complicated Covid-19 pandemic has affected almost every angle of life, but not for that reason that the project was affected, WorldSteel's team with the Board of Directors have focused on the highest service spirit, best control, excellent operation to ensure progress and quality for each work item.

“On behalf of the GPPD, I would like to express my sincere gratitude to all WorldSteel employees, also to the Government of Vietnam and Becamex Industrial Park for their help. Our head office in Singapore is also very fortunate to invest in Vietnam. Today, Vietnam's first alkaline battery factory has set sail here. We have 66 years of battery manufacturing history and have the world's most advanced, fully automated alkaline battery production line. Clean batteries produced will fill gaps in the Vietnamese battery market and create green energy for Vietnam. We will also train outstanding Vietnamese industrial workers to contribute to local technology innovation and industrial development,” representative of the investor - Ms. Huang Xiao Yun, General Director of GPPD Energy Co., Ltd. stated at the ceremony.

Representatives of both sides conducted the sign opening ceremony WorldSteel Group in Vietnam is known as the first company in Vietnam & Asia to achieve the US IAS AC472 certificate, an important certificate demonstrating the ability to meet stringent quality standards in the field of steel structures for industrial buildings according to American quality standards.

World Steel Group is increasingly asserting its position in the domestic and international markets by owning many key projects such as: many important categories in Hoa Phat Iron and Steel Complex project, CPV Food - Binh Phuoc Becamex, the items in the Long Son Petrochemicals project, many different stages of Tongwei Group's projects in Tien Giang and Hai Duong, export projects to Southeast Asian markets such as: Thailand 7-Eleven project, Philippines Coca Cola Warehouse project, Steel Bridge in Singapore…. especially export projects to the US market. These projects have received the investor's trust, praise and appreciation for the quality of the work, construction progress and implementation capacity.

By Thanh Lam